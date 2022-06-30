Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 265.1% from the May 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE EFR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.27. 153,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,111. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 261,255 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 582,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 169,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 61,204 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

