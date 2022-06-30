Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 32,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

