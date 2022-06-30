Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 32,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (ECAOF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.