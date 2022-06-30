Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Lifted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

NYSE EW traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $94.05. 7,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

