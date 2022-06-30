Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,204 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.02. 149,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99.
