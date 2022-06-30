Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $934,000 Investment in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,935.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,909,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,652,000 after buying an additional 123,962 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,933,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,801,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,862. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

