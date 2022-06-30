Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $64.44. 11,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,331. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.16.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,225 ($15.03) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Investec downgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

