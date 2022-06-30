Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 1.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,624. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

