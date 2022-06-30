Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.95. 7,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,959. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.37. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $75.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

