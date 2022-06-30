Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 208,558 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,319,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 241,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,398. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

