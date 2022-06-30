Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:EDN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,994. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $190.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 30.35% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $285.56 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

