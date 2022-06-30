ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3814 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENGGY shares. Berenberg Bank raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.60 ($20.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

