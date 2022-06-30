Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.91

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.91 and last traded at C$5.94, with a volume of 26554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

