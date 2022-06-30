Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 4.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 99,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,442,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $818.01 million, a P/E ratio of 261.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,086.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

