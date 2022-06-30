Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 106,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,994,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $818.01 million, a P/E ratio of 522.52 and a beta of 1.50.
About Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.