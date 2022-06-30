Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 106,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,994,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $818.01 million, a P/E ratio of 522.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.