Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 384.3% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enjoy Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,850 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Enjoy Technology were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJYW traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07. Enjoy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

