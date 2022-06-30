EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Down 89.2% in June

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENQUF shares. Barclays cut shares of EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 41 ($0.50) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

ENQUF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 22,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,831. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

