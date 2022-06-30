Eoin Tonge Sells 256,760 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($431,555.88).

MKS stock opened at GBX 140.10 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 127 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.64) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 204 ($2.50).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

