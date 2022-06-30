Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,792. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70.

