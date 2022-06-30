Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Down 2.2%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.16. Approximately 500,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 817,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$282.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

