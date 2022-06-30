Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.18

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$51.18 and last traded at C$51.18, with a volume of 9141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.70.

EQB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.21.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 9.8999996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.39%.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.