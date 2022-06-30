Ethereum Push Notification Service Tops One Day Volume of $231,697.00 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $231,697.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 144.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $927.24 or 0.04593195 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00182063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00077845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015322 BTC.

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

