Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $180.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 184 ($2.26), with a volume of 7012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Eurocell from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £206.03 million and a PE ratio of 968.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other Eurocell news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £171,990 ($211,004.78).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

