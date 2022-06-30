Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.40.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $102.97 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $96.30 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

