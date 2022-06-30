European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider John (Jack) Perry CBE Buys 5,297 Shares

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 5,297 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,979.18 ($6,108.67).

Shares of European Assets Trust stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 91.60 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 667,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,575. European Assets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 91.60 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 152 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £329.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

