European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) to Issue GBX 2.20 Dividend

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EAT stock opened at GBX 93.16 ($1.14) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £335.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. European Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.08 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider Julia Bond purchased 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £6,029.10 ($7,396.76).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

