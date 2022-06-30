Evercore ISI Cuts Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $15.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.96.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of -0.11. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

