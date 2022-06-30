Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELVAF remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.10. Evolva has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.23.
About Evolva (Get Rating)
