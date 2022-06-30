Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 4.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 1,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Exscientia by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

