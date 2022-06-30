Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
FN has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.43.
Fabrinet stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.73. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
