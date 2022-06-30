FairGame Hits 24-Hour Volume of $177,194.00 (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $918,214.09 and approximately $177,194.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001742 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00109300 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00057441 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007357 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

