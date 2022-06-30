Fear NFTs Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00178746 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.01562827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00096748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

