FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $287.00 Price Target at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.52. 69,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,115. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.93.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

