Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.42% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

