Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $100.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.13.

Shares of FIS opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

