Financial Life Advisors Has $656,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Life Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.
VBR stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average of $169.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
