Financial Life Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Financial Life Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

VPL traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.70. 28,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,366. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

