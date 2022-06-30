Findel (LON:FDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $233.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 233 ($2.86) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.86). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.86), with a volume of 7,031 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80. The stock has a market cap of £201.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63.
About Findel (LON:FDL)
