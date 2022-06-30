Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.60. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.
About Firm Capital Property Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firm Capital Property Trust (FRMUF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.