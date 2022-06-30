Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.60. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

