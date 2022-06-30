First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 66,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

