First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $16.16.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
