First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Down 81.6% in June

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQEW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQEW traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.21. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,874. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

