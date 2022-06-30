First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.31

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.31 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 41054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.429 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

