First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.52. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,274. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

