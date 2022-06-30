First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.52. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,274. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.
