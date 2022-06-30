First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 141,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 118,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRI. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $14,589,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 343,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 477.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 121,269 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 99,160 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

