FirstGroup (LON:FGP) PT Raised to GBX 165 at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transport operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FGP. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 150 ($1.84) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.66) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 125.86 ($1.54).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 131 ($1.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £982.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About FirstGroup (Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.