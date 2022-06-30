FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.57

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.

