Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCUUF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of FCUUF stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $331.44 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 33.09 and a quick ratio of 33.09.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

