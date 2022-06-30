Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Down 8.9%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.92 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 4,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,135,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

