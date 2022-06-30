Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Up 315.5% in June

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 315.5% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI remained flat at $$2.45 on Thursday. 22,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

