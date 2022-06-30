Flux (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Flux has a total market cap of $103.50 million and $7.23 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002137 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00270753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00076436 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00065722 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 237,507,117 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

