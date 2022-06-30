Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

